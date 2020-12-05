Kyrie Irving planning media blackout for the season?

Kyrie Irving did not take part in a media day for the Brooklyn Nets on Friday and instead issued a statement.

Irving said that his goal was to let his work on and off the court speak for itself.

Here is the full statement:

“COVID-19 has impacted us all in many ways, so I pray for the safety and health of our communities domestically and abroad. I am truly excited for the season to start and I am also praying that everyone remains safe and healthy throughout this journey,” Irving said.

“Instead of speaking to the media today, I am issuing this statement to ensure that my message is conveyed properly.

“I am committed to show up to work everyday, ready to have fun, compete, perform, and win championships alongside my teammates and colleagues in the Nets organization. My goal this season is to let my work on and off the court speak for itself.

“Life hit differently this year and it requires us, it requires me, to move differently. So, this is the beginning of that change.”

Teams typically hold a media day ahead of training camp where all players attend and speak to reporters. Because COVID-19 restrictions have limited just a few players to enter a team’s facility at a time, teams have been making a few players available to the media each day as an alternative. Irving did not speak with the media.

Appearing on ESPN’s “The Jump” on Friday, Brian Windhorst seemed to characterize Irving’s statement as a “media blackout” for the season.

It’s unclear how long this may last, but it’s the latest act from a player whose leadership has long been in question. This sort of thing is exactly why the Nets questioned even signing Irving last year.