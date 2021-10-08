Nets get good news on Kyrie Irving practice availability

The Brooklyn Nets will not have Kyrie Irving available for home games as things stand, but the guard will at least be able to practice with the team.

A New York City official told Shams Charania of The Athletic that Irving will be allowed to practice despite his status as an unvaccinated player. The city is classifying the HSS Training Center, the team’s practice facility, as a private office building. That means Irving can practice there despite the city’s requirement that professional athletes must have proof of vaccination to practice or play in a public building.

The Nets’ home arena, Barclays Center, is considered a public building. That means there is no change to the fact that Irving will not be able to play in Nets home games as long as he remains unvaccinated.

Irving did not practice with the Nets earlier in the week due to the lack of clarity over the guidelines. That will no longer be an issue going forward.

Irving’s status is still proving to be a major headache for the Nets. They’ll be pleased he can practice, but the lack of availability for home games will still be a significant issue as things stand.