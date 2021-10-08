Kyrie Irving drama complicating his contract situation with Nets?

The Brooklyn Nets may have yet another reason to sing, “How Do You Solve a Problem Like Kyrie?”

ESPN’s Tim Bontemps and Bobby Marks reported Friday on Kyrie Irving’s contract situation with the Nets. Kevin Durant signed an extension with the team over the summer, and Nets GM Sean Marks expressed optimism at the time that an agreement could be reached with Irving as well. However, those extension talks with Irving are now on ice, the report adds.

The drama over Irving’s COVID-19 vaccination status continues to drag on, threatening his availability for home games and other local team functions such as practices. Irving’s baggage also seems to be preventing him from having any trade value to other teams.

As it stands right now, Irving can become a free agent next summer if he declines his $36.5 million player option for 2022-23. While Durant is now signed through 2026, there appears to be all kinds of uncertainty right now with Irving’s future, both in the short-term and in the long-term.