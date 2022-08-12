Kyrie Irving could be pursued by 1 surprising team?

Kyrie Irving may be getting a lifeline from elsewhere in the East.

An unnamed Eastern Conference executive told Heavy’s Sean Deveney this week that the Miami Heat could potentially revisit a trade for the Brooklyn Nets star Irving. The Heat were previously linked to a possible move for Irving (though before free agency began and dominoes started falling).

Miami, as now constructed, do not seem like a logical fit for Irving. They already have a buffet of ball-handlers from elder statesman Kyle Lowry and frisky former All-Star Victor Oladipo (whom the Heat just re-signed) to the reliable upside piece (and reigning Sixth Man of the Year) Tyler Herro and a two-way guard with more growth potential in Gabe Vincent. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo also command significant touches from other positions.

That makes this latest rumor somewhat surprising. The case for Irving is probably that he only has a year left on his contract and nothing but cricket chirps on his trade market (meaning that he could be had for a bargain). The seven-time All-Star is also known to be close with some of the Heat’s stars.