Report reveals Lakers’ stance on pursuing Kyrie Irving

The Los Angeles Lakers were viewed by many as the favorite to land Kyrie Irving when the star point guard demanded a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. A deal never came together, but some have wondered if L.A. could pursue Irving again when he becomes a free agent this summer. Apparently that is no longer on the table.

Tim Cato of The Athletic was told by NBA sources that the Lakers are “disinterested” in making a run at Irving this summer. In order to sign Irving, the Lakers would have to make significant changes to a team that just dominated the Memphis Grizzlies in the opening round of the playoffs after making it through the play-in tournament.

In other words, the Lakers do not believe they need Irving. You have to wonder if LeBron James now feels that way, too.

The Lakers were said to have interest in Irving before the eight-time All-Star exercised his player option with Brooklyn last offseason. L.A. was then linked to Irving again at the trade deadline in February. LeBron was openly disappointed with the team for not finding a way to add his former teammate.

LeBron sat down with @RealMikeWilbon to share his thoughts on the Lakers not being able to trade for his former teammate Kyrie Irving: "I can’t sit here and say I’m not disappointed on not being able to land such a talent." pic.twitter.com/2smRTk3Y0c — ESPN (@espn) February 6, 2023

Irving ended up with the Dallas Mavericks, who missed the playoffs. Cato reports that the Mavs are “optimistic” they will be able to re-sign Irving. If the Lakers have no interest in Kyrie, Dallas should feel even better about that.

Irving created some buzz with a public appearance he made over the weekend, but there probably will not be many teams that want him this summer.