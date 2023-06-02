Lakers unlikely to try adding 3rd star during offseason?

The Los Angeles Lakers will inevitably be linked to some big names during the offseason, but it does not sound like the team feels any need to make a huge splash.

The Lakers’ current plan is to retain as much of the current roster as possible for another run next season, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic. The team will only pursue a third star if the player is deemed to be sufficiently talented and a good fit next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The Lakers got to the Western Conference Finals, though they were pretty thoroughly beaten by Denver, so it does make some sense that they will want to simply retain the current roster wherever possible. They will have to get creative with finances in some instances to do it, though. They also seem to be learning from their mistakes, as attempts to add a third big name like Russell Westbrook floundered in the past due to a poor roster fit.

The Lakers have been consistently linked to the likes of Kyrie Irving, but this report, along with some previous ones, suggests that is not much of a priority for the team.