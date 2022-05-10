Kyrie Irving takes another shot at Celtics fans while playing video game

Kyrie Irving is continuing his blood feud with Boston Celtics fans this week.

The Brooklyn Nets star was playing the video game “Grand Theft Auto” on a Twitch stream on Monday night. When trolls showed up in the comments section with pro-Celtics messages, Irving took an opportunity to rag on the Celtics fanbase as a whole and the overused jokes he had heard from them.

“‘Oh Kyrie, what are you doing at home?'” said Irving in a mocking voice. “That’s how y’all sound to me. ‘Ooh, you’re going home, you going to Cancun? You at home? Ooh Kyrie, you suck.’

“‘What are you doing? Oh my god, go back to Cleveland,'” Irving continued derisively. “‘Oh my god, Boston hates you, oh my god.’ That’s how y’all sound to me. Cockroaches. That’s how y’all sound to me.”

Take a listen.

“‘Go back to Cleveland, oh my God, Boston hates you, oh my God.' That’s how y’all sound to me, cockroaches.” Kyrie sounds off on his trolls during a GTA Twitch stream (h/t @GothamGrant) pic.twitter.com/qmtafbB8Uz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 10, 2022

The salt is still very fresh for the former Celtic Irving. His Nets just got swept by the Celtics in the first round of the playoffs, and Irving was probably on Twitch to decompress and forget about basketball altogether.

That being said, Irving probably should have expected the trolls to come for him on a public forum. It is especially so given how Irving went out of his way to antagonize Boston’s fans during the playoff series.