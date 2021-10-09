Kyrie Irving posts telling tweet amid vaccine drama

Kyrie Irving does not appear to be coming off his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine any.

The Brooklyn Nets star posted a telling tweet on Saturday that read, “I am protected by God and so are my people. We stand together.”

I am protected by God and so are my people. We stand together. — A11Even (@KyrieIrving) October 9, 2021

The seven-time All-Star Irving remains unvaccinated, which would make him ineligible to participate in the Nets’ 41 total home games this season. The team did recently get good news on Irving’s availability for practices. But the uncertainty surrounding Irving remains at a fever pitch with the season set to begin in ten days.

Irving has shown support for certain skeptical beliefs about the vaccine. This latest tweet from him seems to align with those beliefs as well.