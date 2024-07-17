Kyrie Irving undergoes surgery after suffering offseason injury

Kyrie Irving has managed to get injured on his day off.

The Dallas Mavericks announced Tuesday that their eight-time All-Star guard Irving has undergone surgery to repair a broken left hand. Irving suffered the injury earlier this month while training, the team adds.

Irving, 32, is coming off an impressive 2023-24 season in which he averaged 25.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game as the clear No. 2 option behind Luka Doncic. The Mavs would go on to make the NBA Finals, and while Irving largely stank during the series against the Boston Celtics, he still produced seven different postseason outings of 30 points or more.

The good news for Irving is that training camp for next season does not even begin for another three months, which should give him more than enough time to recover from what is usually a four-to-six-week injury for NBA players. Also in his favor is the fact that Irving is a right-handed player (though Irving’s left hand can be just as good at times).