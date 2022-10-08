Lakers make big decision on GM Rob Pelinka’s future

The Los Angeles Lakers have a simple message for GM Rob Pelinka — “four more years.”

Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports reported on Saturday that the Lakers have extended Pelinka’s contract to run through the 2025-26 season. Pelinka’s deal now aligns with that of new Lakers coach Darvin Ham, who signed a four-year deal with the team this summer.

Pelinka, 52, has served as the Lakers’ general manager since 2017. While Pelinka has had some awful whiffs (the disastrous Russell Westbrook trade, letting Alex Caruso walk, and bringing in countless over-the-hill guys on the wrong side of 30), he has brought plenty of success to the team too. During Pelinka’s tenure, the Lakers signed LeBron James (and managed to extend James multiple times), traded for Anthony Davis, and won a title in 2020.

Having previously served as the agent for the late Kobe Bryant, Pelinka also fits the Lakers’ M.O. of keeping it in the family. Now Pelinka is set to remain the team’s GM for at least the next four years (hopefully with fewer memes than he sparked in the first five years).