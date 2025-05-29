Report: Lakers center is unhappy with team

The Los Angeles Lakers may have a likely departure on their hands this offseason.

Lakers center Jaxson Hayes was not thrilled with how his role shrank during the playoffs this year, Anthony Irwin of ClutchPoints reported this week. Hayes is also unhappy about the future money that he presumably lost as his minutes for the team dwindled down the stretch, Irwin adds.

The 25-year-old Hayes, a former No. 8 overall draft pick, signed with the Lakers in 2023. As a true seven-footer with leaping ability, he gave the team a dimension that they were lacking during the regular season, averaging 6.8 points and 4.8 rebounds in 19.5 minutes per game.

But Hayes became completely unplayable for the Lakers during their first-round playoff loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves as he was targeted for his lack of switchability, foot speed, and discipline. Hayes saw just 31 total minutes for the Lakers all series as head coach JJ Redick opted to go small with lineups featuring Rui Hachimura, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Jarred Vanderbilt as his only “bigs.” As a result, Hayes averaged a miniscule 1.8 points and 2.0 rebounds per game against Minnesota as the Lakers lost in five games.

That is bad news for Hayes, who is hitting unrestricted free agency this offseason. Irwin notes that there is still an “outside chance” of Hayes returning to the Lakers. But it appears that the partnership has run its course at this point.

Hayes also comes with some baggage, namely a 2021 domestic violence arrest in which he was shown on video getting physical with police officers and got hit with 12 charges as a result. While Hayes reached a plea deal and was able to avoid both jail time and NBA discipline, his future may ultimately no longer lie in Los Angeles.