Pelicans’ Jaxson Hayes facing 12 charges over altercation with police

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes was arrested over the summer for an alleged domestic violence incident and altercation with police. Formal charges have since been filed against him, and there are plenty of them.

According to TMZ, Hayes is facing 12 charges in Los Angeles. The charges filed by the L.A. County city attorney — all misdemeanors — include domestic violence, destroying property, use of force, resisting a police officer, using force and violence against a Los Angeles Police Department member. Hayes could face jail time if convicted on all charges.

Hayes was arrested in July after police responded to a domestic disturbance call at his home. A woman called 911 and claimed she received “disturbing” text messages from her cousin, who allegedly told her Hayes was “getting loud and violent” and that she was afraid.

When police arrived, Hayes was confrontational and told them they could not enter his house without a warrant. Things eventually turned physical, and Hayes appeared to shove an officer into the outside of his house. Police then used a Taser and handcuffed him. You can see the video here.

Hayes had blood on his shirt and was taken to the hospital to be treated for an injury. One of the officers was also treated at a hospital. Hayes claimed during the scrum that he couldn’t breathe, which led to a use of force investigation with the LAPD. The results of the probe have not been released, according to TMZ.

Hayes, the 8th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, is averaging 6.8 points and 3.4 rebounds in 33 games this season.