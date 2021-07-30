Lakers could acquire Carmelo Anthony next?

After trading for Russell Westbrook to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Los Angeles Lakers may now be trying to land a fourth member of the 2012 Olympic team.

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer said during a Reddit “Ask Me Anything” session this week that Carmelo Anthony and Rudy Gay are the loudest names currently being linked to the Lakers.

Anthony is an especially intriguing name. He is obviously close friends with James and briefly played with Westbrook on the Oklahoma City Thunder as well. The 10-time All-Star also shot 41 percent from three-point range last season. The Lakers need shooting after trading away Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma, two of their best marksmen, for Westbrook.

Anthony would be an easy get as an unrestricted free agent who played on a veteran’s minimum deal last season. This is not the first time that the 37-year-old has been linked to the Lakers either.