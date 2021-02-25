Lakers could also pursue Hassan Whiteside?

The Los Angeles Lakers’ quest to improve their frontcourt could lead them to take a walk on the Whiteside.

Dan Woike and Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reported this week that Sacramento Kings center Hassan Whiteside is a possible target for the team. The Lakers just waived guard Quinn Cook, freeing up a roster spot. The report also says that the Lakers are unlikely to reunite with DeMarcus Cousins, contrary to some previous rumors.

The Lakers are going far and wide in their search for more size in the midst of Anthony Davis’ multi-week absence. For his part, Whiteside, who is on a one-year deal, is a nightly double-double threat and an intimidating inside presence. But he is also notorious for some bad habits that are detrimental to winning basketball. Namely, Whiteside often puts himself out of position by chasing blocks, rarely ventures outside of the paint to contain opposing ball-handlers up high, and regularly stops playing defense early to get into rebounding position.

But the Lakers did have success last season with a similar reclamation project in Dwight Howard. They also pursued Whiteside a few years ago, which led to some interesting drama if you recall.