New Lakers coach caught on video sharing what team needs

Darvin Ham has been tasked with getting the most out of the Los Angeles Lakers after an incredibly disappointing season, and the new head coach may have hinted this week at what he feels the team needs in order to get back to the playoffs.

A video that surfaced on social media showed Ham at the Summer League jokingly recruiting former Lakers swingman Matt Barnes to play for the team again. Ham could be heard telling Barnes that what the Lakers need is “somebody to slap the s— out of somebody.” You can see the video below, but beware that it contains a curse word.

Ham was obviously joking, but some took that to mean he thinks the Lakers need to step up their toughness. The moves he has made with his coaching staff support that theory.

Ham added one well-known former NBA enforcer to his staff when he was hired by the Lakers. He seems to have a clear vision for how L.A. can improve.