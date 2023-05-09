Lakers make decision on whether they would give Russell Westbrook a ring

One of the most unlikely rings in NBA history appears to be in play.

Chris Haynes of TNT reported on Monday that the Los Angeles Lakers will extend a ring to all players who were on the roster this season if they go on to win the NBA title. Haynes adds that the decision is part of protocol that was implemented by Lakers GM Rob Pelinka when he took over in 2017.

That means former Lakers like Thomas Bryant, Matt Ryan, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Kendrick Nunn, Patrick Beverley, and [drum roll, please] … Russell Westbrook will all get rings should the team win it all this year.

The decision is sure to spark some controversy among Lakers fans, at least when it comes to Westbrook. The former MVP guard arrived via trade in 2021 and produced lowlight after lowlight during his Lakers career. The team went 33-49 during Westbrook’s first year (missing out on a 20-team postseason) and 25-30 during Westbrook’s time on the Lakers this year. On top of Westbrook’s often-times horrific play for the purple and gold, he also caused his fair share of internal drama.

Westbrook was finally traded away last February in a multi-team deal that netted the Lakers key contributors like D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, and (to a lesser extent) Malik Beasley. Only then did the Lakers’ fortunes finally improve, making Westbrook the subject of some hit pieces upon his departure. To further alienate Lakers fans, Westbrook went on to sign with the rival LA Clippers for the remainder of the season.

But this latest news comes amid recent comments by Westbrook indicating that he wanted a ring from the Lakers. The team is up 2-1 in their second-round series against Golden State and now are set to give Westbrook just that if they are the ones hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy in June.