Russell Westbrook wants 1 thing from Lakers if they win championship

The Los Angeles Clippers were knocked out of the postseason after they were dominated by the Phoenix Suns in the first round, but Russell Westbrook is still hoping to capture a championship ring this year.

During the latest episode of “The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone,” NBA veteran Patrick Beverley shared a funny exchange he had recently with Westbrook. Beverley, who was laughing, said Westbrook told him, ‘Hey Pat, if the Lakers win I want my ring.” Beverley said he wants one, too.

“Hey Pat if Lakers win I want my ring” – Russell Westbrook to Pat Bev pic.twitter.com/PchkekLkp5 — The Laker Files (@LakerFiles) May 4, 2023

Westbrook and Beverley were both traded at the deadline back in February. Westbrook was bought out by the Utah Jazz and signed with the Clippers. Beverley reached a buyout agreement with the Orlando Magic and signed with his hometown Chicago Bulls.

Obviously, the Lakers have been better off without either player. L.A. won their play-in tournament game and then defeated the Memphis Grizzlies in six games in the opening round. They won their first game against the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference semifinals, so all the trades they made already look pretty good.

Westbrook’s season ended with a whimper and an embarrassing fan altercation. He was probably joking about wanting a ring from the Lakers, with whom he did not enjoy much success. If the Lakers win it all, they might not mind giving him and Beverley a piece of hardware.