Lakers make decisions on Malik Beasley, Mo Bamba

The Los Angeles Lakers have positioned themselves to add at least one quality rotational player in free agency.

The Lakers on Thursday waived center Mo Bamba, who was set to make just over $10 million next season. They have also decided not to pick up the $16.5 million team option on Malik Beasley’s contract, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

As McMenamin notes, those two roster moves will put the Lakers below the $172 million luxury tax threshold. That will give them the ability to use the full $12.4 million non-tax payer midlevel exception in free agency.

The Lakers could still bring back Bamba or Beasley on a new contract, but Thursday’s moves give them flexibility to be aggressive in pursuing a key complimentary piece.

One report claimed the Lakers are confident they will be able to sign Bruce Brown, as they can now offer him roughly $5 million more than the Denver Nuggets. L.A. is also said to be keeping tabs on a former Sixth Man of the Year.