Report: Lakers have discussed trading Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA through the early part of the season, and they are reportedly not opposed to making a major change in an attempt to remedy that.

The Lakers have had internal discussions about possible trade scenarios involving Russell Westbrook, according to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer. L.A. is not pleased with the early results from their Big 3 of Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and apparently they do not feel committed to Westbrook over the long term.

Westbrook still has two years and $91 million remaining on his contract, so he would be difficult to trade. One player that could make matching salaries easy is Ben Simmons, and a report on Monday claimed the Lakers have interest in the Philadelphia 76ers star. However, Fischer was told the Sixers do not want Westbrook.

The Lakers entered Tuesday with a record of 15-13 and in sixth place in the Western Conference. Westbrook is averaging 19.5 points, 8.4 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game in his first season with L.A. The Lakers are fifth in the NBA with 111.3 points per game, but the offensive production has not translated to enough wins. That’s probably because they allow 111.5 points per game, which ranks near the bottom of the league.

There was recently talk that the Lakers are interested in acquiring one of Westbrook’s former teammates. A move like that seems much more likely for them, but it is certainly noteworthy that they are already open to dealing Westbrook.

Photo: Oct 6, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook prior to the preseason game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports