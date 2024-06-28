Report: Lakers considering former Coach of the Year for JJ Redick’s staff

The Los Angeles Lakers are prioritizing experience for JJ Redick’s coaching staff, and it shows in one of their reported targets for the role of his top assistant.

The Lakers have interest in hiring former NBA Coach of the Year Dwane Casey as an assistant, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN. The longtime head coach is currently a front office associate for the Detroit Pistons, his most recent coaching stop.

The 67-year-old Casey is best remembered for his time as the head coach of the Toronto Raptors, where he won Coach of the Year honors in 2018 and guided the team to an Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 2016. He was somewhat maligned for his inability to break through in the playoffs, an issue that was highlighted even more after Toronto won the NBA title a year after firing him.

Redick is certainly determined to prove that he can coach in the NBA despite his complete lack of experience. It is no surprise that the Lakers would want an experienced assistant at his side, and Casey would undoubtedly fit the bill.