JJ Redick dropped F-bombs during his introductory Lakers press conference

JJ Redick did not censor himself during his introductory press conference with the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. In fact, he freely let the profanity fly.

Redick was introduced Monday as the new head coach of the Lakers. The first-time coach was asked if there were any concerns or misconceptions he’s heard that he would like to dispel or prove wrong.

“It’s a valid question, and I’ve certainly heard everything,” Redick began. “I don’t really have a great answer for your question because I really don’t give a f–k. Like, honestly.

“I want to coach the Lakers. I want to coach the team. I don’t want to dispel anything. I don’t. I want to become a great coach in the NBA. And I want to win championships. And I want my players to maximize their careers. That’s all I f–king care about.”

You can watch the uncensored video:

i asked @jj_redick what misconceptions about him he’s most looking to disproving. his answer had a lot of confidence and a lot of 4 letter words pic.twitter.com/79eBdNnsXi — claire de lune (@ClaireMPLS) June 24, 2024

Redick is showing very clearly that he is unafraid to be himself. That’s the type of personality he showed in broadcasting on his podcast (no, not while providing analysis on ESPN).

The 40-year-old former NBA veteran seems to be signaling that while he may be a first-time head coach, he is not coming in scared. Rather, he is coming in with enough confidence to drop some curse words in his introductory press conference. That probably sits well with at least one person with the Lakers.