Report: Lakers eyeing 4 centers on trade market

After already trading for forward Dorian Finney-Smith earlier this week, Rob Pelinka and the Los Angeles Lakers may be going right back to the lab.

Lakers writer Anthony Irwin of ClutchPoints reported on Tuesday that the team continues to actively pursue an upgrade at center behind Anthony Davis. Irwin mentions that the Lakers have held internal conversations about four particular names — Utah’s Walker Kessler, Portland’s Robert Williams III, Brooklyn’s Day’Ron Sharpe, and Charlotte’s Nick Richards.

The Lakers have also been linked to Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas for months now. But Irwin adds that the Wizards are now canvassing the league for an offer better than the one that the Lakers can make, especially after the purple and gold already gave up D’Angelo Russell and several other assets in Sunday’s trade with the Nets for Finney-Smith.

Kessler, Williams, Sharpe, and Richards are all shot-blocking centers aged 27 or younger who play on rebuilding teams. Of those names, Kessler might be the best asset as a 23-year-old true seven-footer who is still on his rookie deal (though Sharpe is also a 23-year-old on his rookie contract, Richards is another true seven-footer, and Williams is a former NBA Finals piece with the Boston Celtics).

The 18-13 Lakers don’t have much teeth at the 5 right now behind Davis. Jaxson Hayes has been out since November with an ankle injury, Jarred Vanderbilt has not played all year because of foot and knee issues, and Christian Koloko is very low-upside as he works his way back into shape from a blood-clot absence. It is also possible that the Lakers will pursue other frontcourt upgrades ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline.