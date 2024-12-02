Lakers could reunite with 2020 champion in trade?

Only LeBron James and Anthony Davis are left from the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2020 championship team, but that may change at this year’s trade deadline.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported on Monday that the Lakers are keeping tabs on a possible trade for forward Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards. There will be plenty of competition however as Scotto also notes that Milwaukee, Golden State, Miami, and Cleveland are among the other teams who are eyeing Kuzma.

The 29-year-old Kuzma began his NBA career with the Lakers in 2017 and developed into a versatile scoring piece for them at 6-foot-9. Kuzma was a key rotation player when the Lakers won the 2020 NBA title, but he got traded to the Wizards in 2021 as part of the Russell Westbrook deal. In Washington, Kuzma has blossomed further with extended minutes and usage and is coming off back-to-back 20-ppg seasons (though Kuzma is down to 15.8 points per game this season).

Washington is the worst team in the league this season at 2-16, and Kuzma is signed through 2027 on a contract that drops in salary on a year-by-year basis. That makes Kuzma a prime trade chip ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline (though it is unclear if the shady comments that he recently made about Lakers GM Rob Pelinka might factor into the team’s pursuit of him).