Lakers eyeing former Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony teammate?

Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony may be getting a chance to run it back with an old teammate.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Los Angeles Lakers are among several playoff teams who are pursuing Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant.

Grant, 27, is averaging 20.1 points per game for the Pistons this season. He will be a free agent in the summer of 2023, but Charania notes that Grant is eligible for a four-year extension worth up to $112 million this offseason.

Westbrook and Anthony are familiar with Grant, who used to play for the Oklahoma City Thunder. The three players were teammates in OKC during the 2017-18 season. Grant was more of a role player back then though and has since blossomed into a dynamic scorer and defender.

Many expect the 21-20 Lakers to be active before the Feb. 10 trade deadline. They were recently linked to another former Westbrook teammate as well.

Photo: Oct 6, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook prior to the preseason game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports