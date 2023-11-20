Lakers fan gets injured while shooting for $55,000 prize

A Los Angeles Lakers fan went viral Sunday after he appeared to suffer a leg injury while participating in an in-arena promotion.

The Lakers hosted the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif.

A fan in attendance named Anthony was fortunate enough to be selected to take part in an MGM Grand promotion to shoot a halfcourt shot for $55,000. However, his luck appeared to have run out before he took the actual shot.

Anthony threw everything he had into his attempt, which seemed to have tweaked something in his lower left leg. Anthony stumbled to the left wing all the way from the halfcourt line and then laid down on his back as he held his leg. At the very least, the camera angle showed off Anthony’s sweet Lakers socks.

No way this Lakers fan injured himself on the halfcourt shot 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/hhWz6Wxy8y — KingCharge (@KingCharge) November 20, 2023

Anthony tried to get up as he was entitled to a consolation prize shot from the three-point line. However, he ended up telling the Lakers’ contest host that he was in no shape to take another jump shot.

Anthony may not have won thousands of dollars, but he was at least treated to a hotly contested Lakers game.

Lakers star LeBron James converted on a go-ahead free throw with 1.2 seconds left to give the purple & gold a 105-104 win.