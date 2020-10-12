Lakers fans shatter championship swag record previously held by Cavs fans

The Los Angeles Lakers are bringing the Larry O’Brien Trophy back to Staples Center for the first time in a decade, and their fans are celebrating accordingly.

Lakers fans were not able to witness LeBron James lead their team to an NBA title in person, so they are making up for it by buying up as much championship merchandise as they can. On Monday, Fanatics announced that Lakers fans shattered the previous record for most merchandise sold after a title. Lakers fans bought as much swag in 12 hours as Cleveland Cavaliers fans — the previous record holders — bought in 30 hours after the 2016 NBA Finals.

According to Fanatics, the Lakers have become the top-selling NBA Champion in company history. In the first 12 hours since winning the title, the Lakers have already sold more merchandise than Fanatics’ previous record, the 2016 Cavaliers, sold in 30 days after winning the title. pic.twitter.com/TvHeSAxme1 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) October 12, 2020

Obviously, L.A. is a much bigger market than Cleveland. However, the 2016 title that LeBron helped deliver for the Cavs was their first in franchise history. The Lakers have won 17 championships and six in the last 20 years, so many of their fans have been here before. The sales numbers prove that it doesn’t get old.

If Lakers fans shattered the merchandise record by that wide of a margin, it’s safe to say the only person who celebrated harder than them was J.R. Smith.