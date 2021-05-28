Lakers fans have vulgar chant for Jae Crowder

Los Angeles Lakers fans had a vulgar chant for Jae Crowder during Thursday’s playoff game.

Early in Game 3 of the first-round series between the Lakers and Phoenix Suns, some Lakers fans chanted “f— Jae Crowder.”

Some Lakers fans near me start "f*** Jae Crowder" chant. I didn't know he could inspire that level of hate. — Kurt Helin (@basketballtalk) May 28, 2021

What is their issue with Crowder? He has been physical when facing the Lakers. Take a look at what he did when handling Anthony Davis after a screen late in Game 2:

On the other hand, Crowder also was on the receiving end of a kick to the groin from Davis in Game 2.

Crowder is a bit of a pest as a player. Lakers fans taunting him in this manner can actually be taken as a signal of respect that he is getting under their skin.