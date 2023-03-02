Lakers share injury update on LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers shared an injury update on the status of LeBron James Thursday.

James is out at least another three weeks due to his foot injury.

“LeBron James has been evaluated by Lakers team physicians and medical staff, and it has been determined that he has sustained a right foot tendon injury. James will be reevaluated in approximately three weeks,” the team said.

James suffered his foot injury during Sunday’s comeback win over the Dallas Mavericks. He played through the injury during the game but reports emerged the following day saying that he was hurt.

After beating Dallas on Sunday, the Lakers lost to the Grizzlies on Tuesday but won at Oklahoma City the following night.

The 30-33 Lakers have a five-game home stretch coming up. If James is able to return in three weeks, he might be able to play in about nine games before the regular season ends. The Lakers’ chances of reaching the postseason are in serious jeopardy.