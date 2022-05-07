Lakers have their eye on 2 current NBA coaches?

The Los Angeles Lakers fired Frank Vogel almost immediately after their season came to an end on April 10. The team has begun to interview some candidates, but they’re not exactly moving at warp speed with their search. That apparently is for a good reason.

NBA reporter Marc Stein says the Lakers are operating with patience because they want to see if two current coaches become available.

From Stein’s report:

“Sources maintain that the Lakers’ search is moving deliberately at least in part because L.A. wants to see if Philadelphia’s Doc Rivers or Utah’s Quin Snyder makes it to the open market this offseason,” Stein wrote.

We have consistently heard the last two months that the Lakers have interest in Snyder, who has coached the Jazz since 2014. A previous report also suggested the Lakers might have interest in Rivers.

The Lakers’ interest in Nick Nurse was already shot down. Would the Jazz do the same regarding Snyder? There also is not indication that Rivers is going anywhere. The Sixers are in their second season under Rivers and in the conerence semis for the second time under him.

The Lakers have no reason to rush their search, especially if they want to wait for the right candidate. They definitely seem to be doing so.