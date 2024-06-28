Lakers reveal jersey number that Bronny James will wear for them

Bronny James will be following in the footsteps of Los Angeles Lakers legend Marcelo Huertas.

The Lakers revealed in a post to social media on Friday that Bronny will be wearing the No. 9 jersey for them next season. Bronny’s jersey will also notably read “James Jr.” (as his real name is LeBron James Jr).

Number Nine: Bronny James. pic.twitter.com/I91YjMEXAZ — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 28, 2024

That is a change of pace for the 19-year-old rookie Bronny, who had worn No. 0 in high school at Sierra Canyon and then No. 6 in college at USC last season. No. 6 was previously worn for the Lakers by Bronny’s father LeBron (who later switched to No. 23 in 2019), and No. 0 is currently occupied by Lakers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino.

As a result, Bronny will be going with the No. 9. That number has already been worn by 15 other players in Lakers history, including (most recently) Huertas, Luol Deng, Rajon Rondo, Wesley Matthews, Kent Bazemore, and Sterling Brown. Dating back further, it was also worn by an ex-Lakers All-Star in the 1990s, who has already given Bronny his blessing for the No. 9.