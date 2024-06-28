 Skip to main content
Former Lakers star approves of Bronny James’ jersey number

June 28, 2024
by Grey Papke
Bronny James in a tank top

Nov 24, 2023; La Jolla, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Bronny James (6) warms up before the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at LionTree Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Bronny James’ new jersey number with the Los Angeles Lakers has the stamp of approval of one of the team’s former All-Stars.

The Lakers announced Friday that James will wear No. 9 with the Lakers. The number was most recently worn by Sterling Brown in 2023, and has also been worn by the likes of Rajon Rondo and Matt Barnes.

The most prominent player to wear the number for the Lakers would be Nick Van Exel, who was an All-Star for the team in 1998. Van Exel made it quite clear that he is highly enthusiastic about Bronny getting the number.

It is not clear what James’ motivation for the number pick was. He has previously worn No. 6, which is retired league-wide in honor of Bill Russell, so he may have simply chosen to flip it upside down.

It remains an open question whether we will actually see Bronny wear the number for the Lakers anytime soon. Most would likely agree that a trip to the G League would be best for his long-term development.

