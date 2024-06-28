Former Lakers star approves of Bronny James’ jersey number

Bronny James’ new jersey number with the Los Angeles Lakers has the stamp of approval of one of the team’s former All-Stars.

The Lakers announced Friday that James will wear No. 9 with the Lakers. The number was most recently worn by Sterling Brown in 2023, and has also been worn by the likes of Rajon Rondo and Matt Barnes.

Number Nine: Bronny James. pic.twitter.com/I91YjMEXAZ — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 28, 2024

The most prominent player to wear the number for the Lakers would be Nick Van Exel, who was an All-Star for the team in 1998. Van Exel made it quite clear that he is highly enthusiastic about Bronny getting the number.

It is not clear what James’ motivation for the number pick was. He has previously worn No. 6, which is retired league-wide in honor of Bill Russell, so he may have simply chosen to flip it upside down.

It remains an open question whether we will actually see Bronny wear the number for the Lakers anytime soon. Most would likely agree that a trip to the G League would be best for his long-term development.