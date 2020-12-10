Report: Lakers keeping an eye on Trevor Ariza

The Los Angeles Lakers have already acquired several key veteran players this offseason, and they may have their sights set on at least one other.

The Lakers have been monitoring to see if the Oklahoma City Thunder will waive veteran swingman Trevor Ariza, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Ariza is expected to be on the Thunder roster at the start of the regular season, however.

Ariza did not take part in the NBA restart in Orlando and has been away from the team for personal reasons. He was said to be involved in a custody battle with the mother of his child over the summer and opted out of the season to tend to the family issues.

Oklahoma City acquired Ariza in a multi-team trade last month. The 34-year-old won a championship with the Lakers back in back in 2009. Ariza averaged 8.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game in time split between the Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers last season.