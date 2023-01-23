Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade

The Los Angeles Lakers have made a move to bolster their frontcourt ahead of the trade deadline.

The Lakers have agreed to a deal with the Washington Wizards to acquire forward Rui Hachimura, according to multiple reports. Washington will get Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks in the trade.

The Hachimura trade to the Lakers — including three second-round picks and guard Kendrick Nunn — is expected to be completed this afternoon, sources tell ESPN. The Lakers will land Hachimura, the ninth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. https://t.co/TPQEQcxg4Q — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 23, 2023

Hachimura, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, has averaged 13.0 points and 4.3 rebounds per game this year. The former Gonzaga star is set to become a restricted free agent after the season. His departure should make it easier for the Wizards to re-sign Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis.

Washington’s frontcourt has been a bit congested this season, which is likely the main reason Hachimura recently expressed frustration with coach Wes Unseld Jr.

After averaging 24.3 minutes per game with the Wizards, Hachimura should have an opportunity to play a bigger role with the Lakers, especially while Anthony Davis is out.

The Lakers have improved to 22-25 by winning their last two games. They entered Monday one game behind the 10th seed in the Western Conference.