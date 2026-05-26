Lakers are being linked to a former All-Defensive player

The Los Angeles Lakers might be going for another player from Luka Doncic’s draft class.

Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III is gaining “buzz” as a potential target for the Lakers this offseason, ESPN’s Bobby Marks reported this week during an appearance on “Sedano & Kap.” Marks also noted that Williams could be in line to receive a contract in the range of $12 million-$13 million per year this offseason.

Williams, 28, is undersized at 6-foot-9 but is known for his athleticism and strong defensive instincts, particularly as a rim protector. He was an All-Defensive selection with the Boston Celtics in 2022 and was a strong per-minute contributor for the Blazers this season, averaging 6.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in just 17.1 minutes per game off the bench.

But a major issue with Williams is his health. He has only played in 85 total games over the last three seasons, which will likely cap Williams’ market as he hits unrestricted free agency this summer.

As for the Lakers, they rotated Deandre Ayton and Jaxson Hayes at the center position this season. However, that duo proved to be largely inconsistent, and we recently learned that the unpopular Ayton could potentially be moving onto greener pastures this offseason.

With his leaping ability, Williams is an ideal lob partner for the Lakers superstar Doncic and also has what it takes to potentially anchor the Lakers’ defense down low. That said, the Lakers could also turn to the trade market in an attempt to upgrade their frontcourt over the next several weeks.