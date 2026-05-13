Notable update emerges on Deandre Ayton’s future

Deandre Ayton might end up being a one-and-done in L.A.

The Los Angeles Lakers center Ayton could potentially opt out of his contract with the team to test free agency this summer, Dan Woike and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported on Tuesday. The report notes that Ayton may try to find a bigger payday, either with the Lakers or elsewhere.

Ayton, the 27-year-old former No. 1 overall pick, played out this season with the Lakers on an $8.1 million contract. He also has an identical $8.1 million player option for next season but may feel like he has outplayed that figure.

Overall, Ayton was the Lakers’ single most polarizing player this season. He had his moments throughout the year, averaging 12.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game in a low-usage role during the regular season before putting up 10.0 points and 9.6 rebounds per game in the postseason.

But Ayton’s focus and effort waned down the stretch of the year, and he had some especially unflattering sequences during the second round against the Oklahoma City Thunder that had fans slamming Ayton as the “worst player ever.” Even the Lakers seemed to agree to an extent, giving extra minutes to backup center Jaxson Hayes at the expense of Ayton as the series wore on (with OKC eventually winning in a four-game sweep).

In any case, Ayton is a seven-footer with a number of tangible skills, which is sure to make him a mainstay in the league for years to come. However, it remains to be seen whether that will be with the Lakers or with some other NBA team.