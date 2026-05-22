Lakers’ reported trade offer for Giannis Antetokounmpo is revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers are apparently willing to empty (whatever is left of) the vault for Giannis Antetokounmpo .

The Lakers are pursuing the disgruntled Milwaukee Bucks star Antetokounmpo on the trade market this offseason. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported this week on “The Rich Eisen Show” what the Lakers’ trade offer for Antetokounmpo would look like.

Charania said that the Lakers can offer the No. 25 pick in this year’s NBA Draft as well as two unprotected future first-round picks (in 2031 and 2033). The Lakers would also reportedly offer additional pick swaps as well as the cap flexibility to be able to absorb Antetokounmpo’s contract.

Antetokounmpo, 31, is signed for $58.5 million next season and holds a $62.8 million player option for 2027-28 as well. While draft capital is obviously what the Bucks will be prioritizing in any potential trade of Antetokounmpo, they would probably be able to do much better than what the Lakers can offer here.

The Lakers are poised to compete for many years to come with a core headlined by Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves , who are both 27 years old. Thus, those unprotected first-rounders might not exactly be anywhere close to a coveted lottery pick.

Also working against the Lakers is that Antetokounmpo, who has some leverage over where he ends up since he can test free agency as soon as 2027, recently said that he does not care much for Los Angeles. As such, it even seems more feasible for Antetokounmpo to end up with this other marquee franchise instead.