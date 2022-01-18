Lakers linked to former Anthony Davis teammate

The Los Angeles Lakers may be going after a player that Anthony Davis would have plenty of intel on.

Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reported on Monday that Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets could be a potential trade target for the Lakers. Pincus also mentions Terrence Ross of the Orlando Magic as another candidate that the Lakers may pursue. But he says that any such deal with Houston or Orlando would hinge on either team’s interest in acquiring Talen Horton-Tucker.

Gordon was teammates with Davis in New Orleans for four seasons from 2012 to 2016. Gordon also briefly played with Carmelo Anthony then with Russell Westbrook in Houston.

The former Sixth Man of the Year Gordon is a prime trade target as a 33-year-old on a rebuilding team. He is in Year 2 of a four-year, $75.5 million contract, but the final year of that deal is not guaranteed.

Horton-Tucker has not been the answer for the Lakers at the 2 this season. Meanwhile, Malik Monk, while he is capable of huge scoring performances, lacks consistency, Wayne Ellington lacks versatility, and the rookie Austin Reaves lacks experience. Gordon is a 14-year veteran who has been a part of multiple deep postseason runs. That seems to be the type of player that the Lakers would generally like to acquire as the Feb. 10 trade deadline looms.

