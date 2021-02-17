Larsa Pippen opens up about dating Malik Beasley

It has been more than two months since Minnesota Timberwolves star Malik Beasley’s wife filed for divorce, and Larsa Pippen continues to insist she had nothing to do with the split.

Pippen, the ex-wife of Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, spoke about her relationship with Beasley during a recent appearance on “Hollywood Unlocked.” She reiterated that Beasley was separated from his wife, Montana Yao, at the time he and Pippen began seeing each other.

“We had spoken about it. It wasn’t a secret,” Pippen said, via Francesca Bacardi of the New York Post. “I know a lot of people that are married and exiting. I’ve played that part. So for me, if you’re not being shady and you’re telling me all your stuff, I’m going to believe you.”

Yao filed for divorce in December, which was after Pippen and Beasley were photographed together. Yao made it clear she was not happy about the situation and released a statement that made it seem like she was blindsided.

According to Pippen, all you had to do was Google information about Beasley and Yao to know their marriage was in a tough place before Pippen came along.

“It had nothing to do with me, so I wasn’t thinking anything about it,” she said. “If you spent a minute Googling their situation, it wasn’t the ideal situation way before me.”

It doesn’t sound like Pippen, 46, and Beasley, 24, are dating anymore. Larsa said she learned a lesson and regrets “taking a beating” over a person with whom she had just gotten involved.

Whatever the case, the Beasley-Pippen situation has remained a popular topic. Even Charles Barkley cracked a joke about it on TV a few weeks ago. You can see that video here.