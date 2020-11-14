Marc Gasol offers hint about his free agent future

Marc Gasol is one of the Toronto Raptors’ most important free agents this offseason, and they may have something of an advantage in retaining him.

The former Defensive Player of the Year offered a hint about his future in an interview with Spanish TV channel Esport3 this week.

“I know there’s interest from several NBA teams to get in touch,” said Gasol, per HoopsHype. “I want to help my future team to win on a consistent basis and contend for the championship. I don’t see myself playing for a rebuilding team.”

Gasol, the three-time All-Star, will turn 36 next year. While he already won a title with the Raptors in 2019, that kind of mindset is hardly surprising for a player nearing the end of his career. Gasol can still contribute though. He averaged 7.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game as Toronto’s starting center last season.

That said, the Raptors have other priorities to attend to this offseason. Serge Ibaka and Fred VanVleet are also free agents in addition to Gasol. No matter, Toronto should still be at least close to championship contention next season. But another option may be on the table for Gasol as well.