Report: Lakers not interested in rumored reunion with 1 former player

There will be no Hollywood ending for one ex-Los Angeles Lakers player.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the Lakers are not interested in taking back big man Julius Randle from the New York Knicks. Randle, a 2021 All-Star, was drafted by the Lakers in 2014 and spent the first four years of his NBA career with them.

The 27-year-old Randle, who had 20.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game last year, was a rumored target for the Lakers earlier this summer. It was believed that he could be part of a swap for Russell Westbrook and/or be re-routed to the Lakers as a part of a multi-team trade for Donovan Mitchell with the Utah Jazz.

But the Lakers’ position here makes perfect sense. Randle, who is due $117 million in the next four years, actually has a worse contract than Westbrook, who is at least on an expiring deal. Additionally, Randle would be a clunky fit next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis as an undersized, inefficient post player who kills the flow of the offense.

All may not be lost though for Lakers fans hoping for something storybook. The team could still reunite with another former player who once wore the purple and gold.