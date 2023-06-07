Are Lakers a possibility for Chris Paul?

The Phoenix Suns are planning to waive Chris Paul, which will likely make him a free agent. Once he clears waivers, there will probably be several teams that have interest in the veteran point guard. And one team keeps being mentioned as a possible destination for the veteran: the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers have LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Jarred Vanderbilt and Max Christie under contract for next season. They also have a $16 million option for Malik Beasley, while Mo Bamba has a $10 million non-guaranteed salary.

The Western Conference contenders also need to decide who among D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura they plan to keep (though we have an idea of their priorities).

If Paul becomes available on a veteran minimum salary, he could be tempted to join the Lakers especially if his old friend LeBron wants to team up with him.

Paul averaged 13.9 points, 8.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game this season. As is often the case for him, he got hurt in the postseason and missed the final four games of the Suns’ loss to the Denver Nuggets in the conference semifinals.

Chris Haynes reports that Paul has interest in playing for a contender. Haynes adds that the 38-year-old has no plans to retire.

Chris Paul plans to play for several more years and is eager to help a team contend for a championship, sources say. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 7, 2023

Who ends up signing CP3 is a big question.