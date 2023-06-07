 Skip to main content
Are Lakers a possibility for Chris Paul?

June 7, 2023
by Larry Brown
Chris Paul in his Suns uniform

Jan 22, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) against the Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns are planning to waive Chris Paul, which will likely make him a free agent. Once he clears waivers, there will probably be several teams that have interest in the veteran point guard. And one team keeps being mentioned as a possible destination for the veteran: the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers have LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Jarred Vanderbilt and Max Christie under contract for next season. They also have a $16 million option for Malik Beasley, while Mo Bamba has a $10 million non-guaranteed salary.

The Western Conference contenders also need to decide who among D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura they plan to keep (though we have an idea of their priorities).

If Paul becomes available on a veteran minimum salary, he could be tempted to join the Lakers especially if his old friend LeBron wants to team up with him.

Paul averaged 13.9 points, 8.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game this season. As is often the case for him, he got hurt in the postseason and missed the final four games of the Suns’ loss to the Denver Nuggets in the conference semifinals.

Chris Haynes reports that Paul has interest in playing for a contender. Haynes adds that the 38-year-old has no plans to retire.

Who ends up signing CP3 is a big question.

