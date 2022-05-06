Lakers may prefer to keep Russell Westbrook?

The Los Angeles Lakers have been widely rumored to be prepared to give up on their Russell Westbrook experiment after one season. That may not be completely true, according to a new report.

In a new column, Sam Amick of The Athletic suggested that the Lakers might opt against trading Westbrook after all, citing the organization’s feelings about making the partnership work. Amick notes that Frank Vogel’s inability to make the Westbrook fit work was a key reason behind the former coach’s firing. That suggests that the Lakers clearly think Westbrook could have a part to play on the team under the right coach in the right system.

In addition, Amick notes that Phil Jackson has been a longtime fan of Westbrook’s. While Jackson has no interest in coaching the Lakers himself, he is reportedly one of the voices weighing in on the Lakers’ coaching search. That suggests he may also favor a coach who includes Westbrook as part of the plan.

The Lakers have spoken with at least one coach who has ties to Westbrook. Their ultimate decision on who to hire might tell us a lot about how the organization views Westbrook’s future.