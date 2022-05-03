Lakers legend advising team with head coaching search

The Los Angeles Lakers have begun their search for a new head coach, and they are seeking advice from a franchise legend along the way.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday that Phil Jackson is “significantly involved” with the Lakers’ process of finding their next coach. The team also sought Jackson’s input before hiring Frank Vogel three years ago.

“One person who is certainly significantly involved in this process is Phil Jackson,” Wojnarowski said. “He’s got a voice in this. He did last time when they hired Frank Vogel.

Jackson used to be engaged to Lakers owner Jeanie Buss. The two dated for a long time before breaking things off in 2016. They insisted the split was amicable, and the fact that Jackson is still being consulted by the team is an indication that they were being truthful.

The 76-year-old Jackson is arguably the greatest coach in NBA history. His 11 championships — five with the Lakers — are more than any other coach. He has been linked to the Lakers since his failed tenure as president of the New York Knicks. Jackson may not have an official title with his former team, but he clearly has a voice.