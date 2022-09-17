Lakers rookie tells interesting story about LeBron James

Carmelo Anthony once infamously introduced himself to new teammate Kristaps Porzingis as “Me7o.” It turns out that Anthony’s close friend LeBron James acts the same way too.

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Cole Swider, who has his own podcast, shared an interesting story about James this week. Swider said that James introduced himself to the team’s new group chat by sending only a “king” emoji.

“So Anthony Davis started a group chat with the team,” said Swider. “Just kinda introducing himself. ‘This is gonna be our team group chat for the year.’ So he’s like, ‘Everyone drop their names.'”

Though Swider kicked things off by writing his full name in the chat, much to his surprise, all his other Lakers teammates responded with nicknames.

“LeBron puts the ‘king’ emoji,” said Swider. “He deserves it.”

James’ nickname is “King James,” and he embraces it by using @KingJames as his social media handles. His teammates have also fed into the hype by busting out crown celebrations for their resident basketball monarch.

As for the 23-year-old Snider, he is entering his first season as a Laker after signing a two-way deal with them in July as an undrafted free agent. Swider is already getting a taste of James’ very well-known fondness for emojis.