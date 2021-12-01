LeBron James has cryptic tweet in apparent response to positive COVID test

LeBron James has posted his first message to social media since testing positive for COVID, and it is a curious one to say the least.

The Los Angeles Lakers star took to Twitter on Wednesday with a cryptic message about how he thought that something was fishy.

“Something is REAL [fish emojis] going on,” James wrote.

🤔Something is REAL 🐠 🐟 🎣 🐟🐠 going on — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 1, 2021

The former MVP James entered health and safety protocols Tuesday due to a positive test. He will now miss a decent amount of games for the Lakers.

While it is not clear what exactly James thinks he is fishy, NBA writer Marc Stein noted that teams were notified on Nov. 19 that all players would be subject to increased testing from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1 with daily COVID tests unless their team had an off day. Michael Babcock of TMZ Sports adds that James reportedly had three separate tests for COVID on Tuesday. The first, a lateral flow test, came back positive, the second, a PCR test, was negative, and a third tiebreaker test came back positive. The star forward James is also said to be asymptomatic.

It has been a frustrating season for James, who already missed a chunk of time with an abdominal injury last month. The win-now Lakers are also just 12-11 on the year, which is eighth in the West. Additionally, James has lost some money this season, and now he appears to think that there may be something more sinister going on with his positive test.

Photo: Nov 28, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts against the Detroit Pistons in the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports