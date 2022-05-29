Report reveals Lakers’ current stance on Russell Westbrook trade

There have been mixed signals regarding the Los Angeles Lakers’ desire to trade Russell Westbrook. A new report suggests the team’s current stance is that they would like to, but may not be able to.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday that the Lakers intend to pursue trade opportunities for Westbrook, but may find that it is impossible to find a desirable offer.

Woj saying the Lakers will certainly try to find avenues to trade Russell Westbrook but could also be stuck with him next season.. pic.twitter.com/wIP0FH7sdc — 🏀 (@laughsNball) May 28, 2022

“They’re certainly going to look to try to find avenues to trade Russell Westbrook,” Wojnarowski said on SportsCenter. “It may not be able to happen — $47 million owed him this year. A lot of the interview process was about how to get the best out of Westbrook.”

In other words, it sounds like the Lakers want to trade Westbrook but realize that may not be possible. That perhaps explains why Westbrook was a key focus of the Lakers’ head coaching interviews.

The Lakers are hiring Milwaukee assistant Darvin Ham as their new head coach. Ham knows the situation, and is likely aware that he may have to find a way forward for Westbrook next season.