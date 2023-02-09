Report: Lakers were considering major move with Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers’ decision to trade Russell Westbrook was a long time coming, and apparently a necessary step toward trying to sort out the team’s issues. Things were so bad, in fact, that one drastic move was under consideration if a trade did not work out.

The Westbrook situation was “toxic” and the Lakers acknowledged that they needed to move on for the good of the locker room, according to Sam Amick and Jovan Buha of The Athletic. In fact, the coaching staff was prepared to waive Westbrook outright if no trade came about, though owner Jeanie Buss was opposed to the idea.

Westbrook’s bloated $47 million contract will expire at the end of the season anyway, so from a financial perspective, the Lakers would not have faced any further penalties than they already were. That waiving Westbrook, a rotational piece even at his worst, was a serious consideration is a signal of how bad things were between the two sides, as reports over the past week had begun to indicate.

Westbrook was ultimately traded to the Utah Jazz and will be bought out. At least two teams are likely to have some interest once that happens.