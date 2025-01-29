Lakers share injury update on Anthony Davis

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis suffered an abdominal injury during Tuesday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers, and he is now set to miss multiple games.

The Lakers announced on Wednesday that Davis underwent an MRI that confirmed he has a strained abdominal muscle. Davis is headed back to Los Angeles and will be re-evaluated in a week.

That timeline means Davis will miss at least the remainder of L.A.’s current road trip, which includes upcoming games against the Washington Wizards, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers.

Davis left the court during the second quarter of the Lakers’ 118-104 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night. He finished with 4 points, 2 rebounds and a steal in 10 minutes of action.

Davis had been playing some of his best basketball of the season entering Tuesday’s game. He had 78 points and 36 rebounds combined in the Lakers’ previous two games, both of which were wins. Davis is averaging 25.7 points and 11.9 rebounds per game for the season.

The Lakers had won four straight games prior to their loss to Philadelphia. They are 26-19 on the season.

Davis has made it clear that he wants L.A. to make a move ahead of next week’s trade deadline, and the team may now feel a sense of urgency to do just that if their All-Star big man is going to be out a while.