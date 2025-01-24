Dwight Howard has message for Lakers about Anthony Davis’ plea

Anthony Davis believes there is one clear area where the Los Angeles Lakers are currently lacking, and Dwight Howard thinks he knows how the team can address that problem.

During an interview with ESPN’s Shams Charania that aired on Thursday, Davis was asked if he is satisfied with the current state of the Lakers’ roster. The nine-time All-Star said he would like to see L.A. find a way to add another big so that Davis can move to power forward rather than playing center.

“I think we need another Big,” Davis said. “I feel I’ve always been at my best when I’ve been a four. Having a big out there, we know it worked. We won a championship with JaVale (McGee) and Dwight (Howard) at the five and I’m at the four.”

It sounds like one of those fives is willing to return to the Lakers so that Davis can move back to the four. After Davis’ comments went viral, Howard took to social media with a message for his former team.

“It ain’t that hard to find a center,” Howard wrote on X.

Howard has not played in the NBA since he was last with the Lakers during the 2021-22 season, but he has been open about wanting to return to the league. He pitched his services to a different Western Conference contender a couple of months ago.

The Lakers improved to 24-18 with their win over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night. There has been talk of them eyeing several centers on the trade market, but perhaps Rob Pelinka will give Howard a look as well.