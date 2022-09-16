Lakers bring back guard who infamously turned down big contract

Well, well, well, how the turntables have … for Dennis Schroder.

Schroder is re-signing with the Los Angeles Lakers on a 1-year deal. The contract reportedly is for $2.64 million.

Schroder, 29, played for the Lakers in the 2020-2021 season. He averaged 15.4 points, 5.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 32.1 minutes per game.

Schroder turned down a 4-year, $84 million contract extension offer from the Lakers. He wasn’t happy with his role on the team, and his decision to reject the contract turned out to be a mistake.

The veteran guard only played for $5.89 million last season. He was recently playing in the EuroBasket competition and looking good.

From rejecting $21 million a year to now signing for $2.64 million, Schroder really screwed up, but he acknowledged his mistake. He seemed to want a reunion with the Lakers and even petitioned LeBron James for another shot. His wish has now come true. What a steal for the Lakers.